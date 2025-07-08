Senate’ll continue to consider concurrence bills- Senate Leader

The Senate says it will continue to consider concurrence bills sent from the House of Representatives, just as the Green Chamber considers Senate bills.



Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele stated this during plenary on Tuesday, in response to a recent report from the House of Representatives.



The House of Representatives had rejected a bill from the Senate seeking its concurrence.

It expressed frustration over what it described as the Senate’s continued disregard of over 146 bills already passed by the House.

However, in his reaction, Bamidele stated that the Senate would ensure that every bill from the House received attention in light of overriding public interests.

“We have always passed House bills for concurrence. And only last week, this Senate concurred with six bills from the House of Representatives.

“And yes, while we have the Principle of Chamber Reciprocity, Mr President, the Principle of Chamber Reciprocity does not necessarily mean for us garbage in, garbage out.

“I just wanted to say this; we are attending to those concurrency bills to do what is supposed to be done,” Bamidele said.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, stated that they attended to about six of those bills last week and would attend to more this week.

“But at least, I know we are going to do two today, and we’ll continue to do so.

“So, please let our brothers in the House of Representatives know that we cannot joke with anything that comes from them.

“It takes two hands to clap and we’ll continue to work together,” he said.