Police mass action

The Nigeria Police Force

Socio-political activist, Omoyele Sowore, last week threatened to lead retired and serving personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, nationwide over poor welfare.

This comes as the National Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, NARPON, bemoans the delayed payment of N758 billion outstanding pension liabilities from their Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, to its members. Sowore in a recent television interview, urged all policemen, especially those currently attached to top officeholders and VIPs to join the action to send a strong message to the Federal Government.

This is just a reminder that despite the many measures taken to rescue the Police from its decades-old neglect, the situation worsens. During the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, the Police Equipment Foundation, PEF, headed by Kenny Martins successfully raised N7.74bn.

But it quickly became shrouded in controversy and legal conundrum, as the equipment and vehicles bought with the proceeds were deemed as “scrap”. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, dragged the culprits to court, but very little has become of their efforts.

The Federal Government’s neglect of the Police is a triple-edged sword as it renders mostly the lower ranks “almost unemployed” with paltry take-home pay packages. It also pits the Police personnel against members of the public who are made to bear the brunt of their brutality, extortion and dehumanisations. This robs the Police of the public confidence, trust and synergy which are, needed for effective law enforcement.

It is for this reason that many concerned social advocates have, in the past, staged series of protests (#EndPoliceBrutality, #EndSARS and others), all aimed at ending police brutality and compelling government to reform the police and boost their welfare. The last of these mass actions resulted in the Lekki Toll Gate shootings of October 20, 2020.

This, in turn, precipitated massive burning, looting and destruction of government properties and businesses, especially in Lagos. Enraged citizens turned against the Police in many cities across the country. Many officers were killed, injured, and police stations razed.

President Tinubu had raised hopes for a comprehensive police reform in April 2024 when he pledged thus: “We will transform Nigeria Police into a modern, professional Force”. He even named April 7 “Nigeria Police Day”. Also, at the recent Police Award and Commendation Ceremony in Abuja, the President, along with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, reiterated this commitment.

When will we see action on this? The reform must depart from the colonial legacy that has now failed. We need a reform that removes the monopoly of the Federal Government. The states, and even the indigenous communities must be brought on board. Policing is a local activity.

It is for the safety of the people, by the people and for the people.