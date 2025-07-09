Police declare 12hrs vehicular restriction for Saturday LG polls

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a total restriction of vehicular movement across the state on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to ensure security and safety during the Local Government elections.

The 12-hour restriction, which will be enforced from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., affects all roads and waterways, as part of what the Police described as an elaborate security arrangement involving the massive deployment of officers and other security agencies under the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES.

In addition, the Command has threatened to arrest and prosecute hoodlums and their sponsors who attempt to disrupt the election.

In a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police warned that any violation of the restriction would lead to the immediate arrest and prosecution of offenders.

The statement noted that Police personnel, along with other security and safety operatives, had been authorized to enforce these measures and maintain law and order throughout the election period.

However, exemptions were made for essential services, including medical emergencies, officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC-accredited observers, and media personnel.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that elaborate and comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a secure, peaceful, and orderly conduct of the Local Government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs.

“To this end, the Lagos State Police Command, in full agreement with other security and safety agencies under ICCES, and in consideration of public interest, will enforce a total restriction of vehicular movement throughout Lagos State from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, July 12, 2025. This measure is to enable adequate security and ensure the peaceful conduct of the election before, during, and after the process. The restriction applies to all roads and waterways within Lagos State jurisdiction and will be strictly enforced.”

The Command also cautioned police and other security operatives to be polite, professional, and firm in discharging their duties.

“Accord members of the public utmost respect, in observance of their human rights and dignity,” the Command advised, while urging residents to plan their movements accordingly, especially those traveling into Lagos from other parts of the country.

In compliance with the Electoral Act, the Command further disclosed that additional measures had been taken, including a ban on police escorts and armed security aides accompanying their principals to polling units or collation centers, in order to prevent undue influence or intimidation.

The statement continued: “The use of sirens at or near polling units and collation centers is prohibited. Only vehicles designated for essential services such as ambulances, fire trucks, and patrol vehicles operated by security agencies under ICCESare permitted to operate during the restriction period.

“All other vehicles, including those of any quasi-security outfits and state security agencies, are barred from movement. No state-owned security agency is authorized to participate in election security operations, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act”, it emphasised.

The Command also issued a stern warning to miscreants, hoodlums, and thugs to stay away from polling units, collation centers, and other designated electoral areas across the state.

“All 15 political parties participating in the election, along with their leadership, are urged to warn their members and supporters to comply fully with the Electoral Act and conduct themselves responsibly. The Police and other security agencies involved in election security will not hesitate to deal decisively with any individuals or groups attempting to disrupt the election. Suspected miscreants, hoodlums, and their sponsors will be promptly arrested, investigated, and prosecuted”, the Police declared.

Parents and guardians were also advised to caution their children and wards against engaging in any form of violence, intimidation, or harassment at polling units, collation centers, or elsewhere during and after the election period.

The Command further encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by contacting the Police through the designated emergency numbers: 08063299264 or 08065154338.