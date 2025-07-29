Olubadan’s burial set for August 8

The Olakulehin Royal Family has formally announced the burial date and funeral activities in honour of the late 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The revered monarch died on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the age of 90, following a brief illness at his Ibadan residence in Oyo State.

In a statement issued by Olasunmbo Olakulehin, the first son of the late king, a state burial has been scheduled for Friday, August 8, 2025. The burial, sanctioned by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, will include a church service and interment at the Cathedral of Saint Peters, Aremo, Ibadan, starting at 10:00 am.

Olakulehin noted that several commemorative events, initially postponed due to the official 21-day mourning period, will now precede the funeral.

The series of farewell activities will kick off on Sunday, August 3, 2025, with the semi-finals of the Olubadan Olakulehin Football Cup, to be held at the Bishop Philips Academy Stadium in Ibadan at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

According to the statement, “On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Olakulehin Table Tennis Tournament preliminaries will be held at the Indoor Hall of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan at 10 am.

“Tuesday, August 5, 2025, will witness the Olubadan Olakulehin Football Cup third-place face-off at the Olubadan Stadium, Ibadan, at 2pm, while the Cup final will be played at 4 pm.

“Olakulehin Table Tennis Tournament Finals on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, will round off the earlier rescheduled sporting activities to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary.

“Before the Friday burial of the late monarch, his body will lie in state during an interfaith service at Mapo Hall on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10 am, while a Christian wake service will be held at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan by 3 pm.

“Olakulehin’s farewell will be concluded with a family Thanksgiving service on Sunday, 10th August 2025 at the Cathedral of Saint Peters, Aremo, Ibadan at 10 am.”

The royal family expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Makinde, members of the Olubadan-In-Council, as well as traditional rulers, clerics, political leaders, business figures, corporate organisations, Ibadan groups and associations, indigenes and residents of Ibadan, ethnic and professional groups, and the general Nigerian public for their messages of condolence and support during their time of mourning.