Breaking: Ooni meets Ladoja ahead of his installation as 44th Olubadan

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, paid a visit to the Olubadan designate, Rashidi Ladoja, at his Bodija private residence in Ibadan, on Sunday.

Ladoja is expected to be installed as the 44th Olubadan on Friday, September 26, 2025, following the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the age of 90 years.

The monarch, who arrived at the residence of the Olubadan-designate at 2:12 pm, was welcomed by hundreds of Ibadan residents, including high chiefs, Baales, Mogajis, social cultural groups, and title holders amid drumming, dancing, and jubilation.

He was received at the entrance by Oba Ladoja, accompanied by members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

