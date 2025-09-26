Tinubu departs Abuja for Olubadan’s coronation

President Bola Tinubu on Friday departed Abuja for Ibadan, Oyo State, to attend the coronation of the new Olubadan, Sen Rashidi Ladoja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:45 p.m.
In Ibadan, President Tinubu will join other dignitaries for the official installation ceremony at the historic Mapo Hall.
Ladoja, a former Oyo state governor and senator, was selected as the 44th Olubadan, following the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7.
Excitement is already sweeping across Ibadan as the city witnesses Ladoja’s ascension to the revered throne.
Ladoja, 81, is a respected businessman and political figure who rose through the traditional Olubadan chieftaincy ranks to become Olubadan.
(NAN)
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.