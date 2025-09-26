Tinubu departs Abuja for Olubadan’s coronation

President Bola Tinubu on Friday departed Abuja for Ibadan, Oyo State, to attend the coronation of the new Olubadan, Sen Rashidi Ladoja.

‎

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:45 p.m.

‎

‎In Ibadan, President Tinubu will join other dignitaries for the official installation ceremony at the historic Mapo Hall.

‎

‎Ladoja, a former Oyo state governor and senator, was selected as the 44th Olubadan, following the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7.

‎

‎Excitement is already sweeping across Ibadan as the city witnesses Ladoja’s ascension to the revered throne.

‎

‎Ladoja, 81, is a respected businessman and political figure who rose through the traditional Olubadan chieftaincy ranks to become Olubadan.

(NAN)