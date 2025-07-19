Ogun workers’ strike persist as Labour rejects Gov Abiodun’s proposal

Gov Abiodun

The Organised Labour in Ogun has rejected Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s proposals to resolve the indefinite strike, which was triggered by the unrelated N82 billion contributory pension deductions and other issues.

This was contained in a communique issued on Friday night by the organised labour with signatories of 25 affiliate unions, after a seven-hour emergency meeting held in Abeokuta.

The union expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s offers after discussion on several issues.

Some of the issues include the Contributory Pension Scheme, new minimum wage, eight years’ arrears of leave allowance, consequential adjustment on pension, and staff promotions for 2023 and 2024.

According to the statement, the council-in-session was displeased with the government’s resolve, particularly on the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“The Council-in-session is displeased with the resolve of the state government, especially on the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“In effect, the initial position of the Congress subsists, and the declared trade dispute stands,” the statement read in parts.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abiodun, in a statement issued earlier by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Lekan Adeniran, said his administration would ensure immediate payment of workers retiring from July 2, 2025, through the contributory pension scheme.

He proposed a 10-year payment plan, divided into two phases 2025 to 2030 and 2030 to 2035.

Abiodun explained that the arrangement would cover the remaining two years of his tenure and eight years of his successors’ tenure.

“We have decided that in phase one, we will pay outstanding contributions for retirees from July 2, 2025, to July 2030.

“We will make that immediate payment next year; we will make the second payment, which will be phase two for those who will be retiring from July 2, 2030, to July 1, 2035,” he said.

The governor added that there would be no gratuity scheme from July 2, 2025, and that all consolidated salaries would revert to the Contributory Pension Scheme. (NAN)