Obi condemns Anambra killings, demands probe

Peter Obi

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of 10 people by unidentified persons in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He has also demanded a probe of the incident by relevant authorities, the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Obi said this in a post on his verified X handle,

on Wednesday.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the gruesome killing of 10 innocent citizens in Ogboji, Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

“The murder of defenceless Nigerians by criminal elements must never be normalised. I condole with the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.

“This act of unprovoked violence is totally unacceptable. The freedom to live, move, and assemble peacefully anywhere in Nigeria is a fundamental right that must be protected. No individual or group should be allowed to operate above the law.

“I call for a prompt and thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime. The authorities must act decisively.

“Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done, to restore public confidence and deter future violence.

“To all citizens, especially those living in volatile areas, I urge heightened vigilance. May the souls of the departed find eternal rest, and may God comfort their families in this time of sorrow.”