Obi: Concerns as factional LP Chair, Abure, visits Wike

INEC's peace efforts in LP crisis hit roadblock as factions dig In

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A meeting between the factional National Chairman of Labour Party LP, Barrister Julius Abure, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has reportedly sent ripples of concern through the camp of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

The closed-door meeting, which took place at Minister Wike’s residence in Abuja on Sunday, has sparked considerable speculation, particularly given the ongoing internal wrangling within the Labour Party and recent developments concerning Peter Obi’s political alignment with the African Democratic Congress ADC.

While the specific agenda of the discussion remains undisclosed, the timing of the visit is noteworthy as it ca e barely days after the Abure-led faction of the Labour Party issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Obi, urging him to quit the party for his alleged involvement in the anti-Bola Tinubu new political coalition, the ADC.

INEC wades into LP crisis

Efforts by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to resolve the protracted leadership crisis plaguing the LP appear to have faltered, as warring factions have reportedly rejected the electoral body’s advice for reconciliation, Vanguard has learned.

Sources within INEC told Vanguard that the commission recently convened a meeting with representatives from the various splinter groups within the party.

During the meeting, INEC officials reportedly urged the factions to “sheathe their swords,” stressing the importance of party unity and adherence to democratic principles.

The commission advised the LP to organize a National Executive Committee NEC meeting and subsequently a National Convention to elect a unified leadership in line with its constitution and the Electoral Act.

This intervention came amidst heightened tensions within the Labour Party, characterized by conflicting claims of legitimacy, parallel conventions, and legal battles.

The crisis has seen the Julius Abure-led faction consistently at loggerheads with other groups, including those aligned with the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC which founded the party.

However, despite INEC’s counsel, reports indicate that the factions have been unwilling to compromise.

Insiders suggest that each faction remains entrenched in its position, insisting on the validity of its own leadership and rejecting the legitimacy of rival groups.

The Abure faction, which held a National Convention in March 2024 and another NEC meeting in May 2025, has maintained its stand, asserting that its leadership is legitimate and constitutionally recognized. They have also dismissed calls for a new National Convention, arguing that one has already been held.

Meanwhile, other factions and concerned stakeholders, including the NLC, have continued to challenge the legitimacy of the Abure-led executive, calling for a comprehensive resolution that reflects the true will of the party’s members.

The NLC, in particular, has been vocal about reclaiming the party and ensuring it aligns with its foundational ideology.

The refusal of the factions to heed INEC’s advice portends further instability for the Labour Party, especially as the 2027 general elections draw closer and with the advent of the coalition-backed ADC.

Political observers fear that without a unified front, the party, which gained significant traction in the last election, risks losing its electoral appeal and relevance.

Wike-Abure’s new parley

Minister Nyesom Wike, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and a minister under the ruling All Progressives Congress APC administration, has often thrown jabs at Obi, accusing him of leading a double life.

While speaking on June 26 at the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal in Abuja, Wike had taken a subtle dig at Obi over the latter’s claim of leading a spartan lifestyle and not given to luxury like his contemporaries.

The FCT minister had recalled the heyday of the PDP and how he had joined a delegation to Anambra State where their host served them Cristal Brut, some form of expensive champagne.

Wike’s Sunday meeting with Abure, therefore, is viewed by some as a potential move to further destabilize the Labour Party, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sources close to Obi’s camp, who preferred anonymity, expressed apprehension over the development as they fear that the meeting could be a calculated attempt to deepen the existing factionalization within the LP and potentially undermine Obi’s political standing and future aspirations.

The Abure-led faction has consistently maintained that it is not part of any coalition and has dismissed members engaging with such coalitions as “power mongers.”

The LP has been grappling with significant internal conflicts, with different factions challenging the legitimacy of leadership and the party’s overall direction.

The Abure faction has on several occasions threatened to sanction prominent members, including Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and Peter Obi, over alleged anti-party activities.

Sunday’s Wike-Abure closed-door parley has now added another layer of complexity to the already intricate landscape of opposition politics in the country.

While the implications for the LP’s unity and Peter Obi’s political future are yet to fully emerge, the air of apprehension within his camp is however palpable.