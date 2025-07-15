Northern elders, farmers, and others mourn Buhari

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Monday mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London and described him as a “towering figure in Nigeria’s political and historical landscape.”

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, the forum described Buhari as a statesman of rare character, a leader whose life was marked by unwavering dedication, humility, and incorruptible service to Nigeria.

According to Jiddere, the immediate past president’s life epitomised dedication, humility, and incorruptible service to the nation.

He said, “The entire nation mourns the departure of a towering figure in Nigeria’s political and historical landscape. General Buhari was a statesman of rare character, a leader whose life was marked by unwavering dedication, humility, and incorruptible service to Nigeria.

“General Buhari was not only a soldier and statesman but also a symbol of integrity and principled leadership. He was resolute in his belief in a unified, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

“His tenure in office and his public life embodied his values of discipline, accountability, and national pride. As a devout nationalist and Pan-Africanist, he championed Nigeria’s sovereignty, defended its territorial integrity, and advanced the cause of democratic governance across Africa.

“His passing marks a solemn moment in Nigeria’s history. Beyond the personal grief of his family and close associates, the entire nation shares in this profound loss. His legacy, defined by sacrifice, duty, and vision, will continue to guide and inspire future generations of Nigerian leaders and citizens.”

The Forum also acknowledged the collective grief felt by the nation and extended heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Buhari left valuable lessons for Nigerian leaders — CISLAC

In another reaction, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, said former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death was unexpected and painful, but he left valuable lessons for Nigerian leaders.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Awual Rafsanjani, who also doubles as the Head of Transparency International Nigeria, expressed deep sympathy over Buhari’s death, which occurred on Sunday at a London hospital.

According to Rafsanjani, Buhari’s wide popularity and leadership helped shape a national discourse around anti-corruption, security, and civic discipline, saying that even civil society organisations, including CISLAC, engaged actively with his administration on governance, institutional reform, and accountability.

This he recalled when Buhari was the Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and introduced a slogan called War Against Indiscipline, WAI, which young Nigerians were enlisted to enforce across the country to restore civic responsibility, discipline, law and order, and patriotism among Nigerians.

Although he noted that Buhari’s military administration attracted criticism over human rights concerns. This remained a point of reflection even as he returned to power in a democratic capacity years later.

He said, “May his soul rest in peace. Nigerians will particularly remember him for his early leadership as a military head of state, during which he launched the War Against Indiscipline (WAI)”

“During that time, people began to observe greater order, coming to work on time, queuing properly at public places, and displaying the national flag in offices. National symbols were respected, and a stronger sense of civic duty was instilled.

“He came into office with noble goals and enjoyed public trust in the beginning. However, governance is complex, and political dynamics—particularly the influence of certain figures within his administration—posed significant challenges.”

Meanwhile, he also recalled when Buhari was elected as a civilian president in 2015 after multiple attempts, for which he received huge support locally and abroad, and most Nigerians and other nationals believed that he would restore sanity and fight corruption to a standstill and open opportunities for job creation and drastically reduce insecurity across the country, and every Nigerian would have a sense of belonging to enjoy their God-given wealth as a nation based on his ‘Change’ mantra and ‘Diversification’ song sung by him.

“Expectations were high when he assumed office, and many believed he would drive major reforms.

“However, over time, especially during his second term, public confidence waned, with many Nigerians feeling that anticipated changes were not fully realised,” he said.

He (Rafsanjani) concluded by encouraging current and future Nigerian leaders to place national interest above all else and to strive for legacies that command respect both within and outside the country.

Buhari, one of Nigeria’s most impactful, honest leaders — Farmers

Farmers under the auspices of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, also mourned former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most impactful and honest leaders.

In a message of condolence, signed by the National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, the farmers expressed grief and pain over the death of the former president.

Ibrahim, who is also the president of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) and chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria (NAFN), said, “The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, 13/7/2025, at the ripe age of 82 marks the end of the lifetime of one of Nigeria’s most impactful and honest leaders.

“He had integrity and was a patriot to the core. I began following his life work in 1984 after he became Head of State following the declaration that young graduates of that time who just came out of school with degrees in architecture, engineering, etc., were free to start professional practices or businesses in their chosen fields without having to register with their professional bodies because there were no ready job opportunities in government due to the poor governance and the corruption of the NPN government he and his colleagues toppled.

“The poor are now almost on equal footing with the many who tended to perpetrate inequity and thought their lives were secure.

“Today in Nigeria so many of us feel the pangs of depravation and have steadily minimised the flaunting of worldly acquisitions.

“This trend will continue and possibly reach a crescendo when each and every one of us is consumed if we do not change.

“The immediate lesson of the current state of affairs is that we are all inadvertently tending towards being our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

“Muhammad Buhari did not acquire personal wealth and died peacefully, and I hope and firmly believe that his life in the hereafter will be more comfortable than that he spent on earth.

“I pray that Allah SWT will grant him Aljannah Firdausi and make Nigerians better informed to reduce the incidents of inequity so as to make life more abundant for all, including and especially generations to come.

“Rest in peace, my dear brother!”

We can’t forget Buhari’s actions of inclusion for PWDs — Agbo

The Founder and Executive Director of the JOMIDA Foundation and Publisher of ‘The Qualitative Magazine,’ Comrade Chris Agbo, has joined the rest of the nation in mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, describing him as “a leader whose legacy has forever changed the lives of millions of Nigerians with disabilities.”

In a heartfelt tribute, Comrade Agbo emphasised that while death is inevitable, what truly defines a leader is the legacy they leave behind—and in this regard, President Buhari distinguished himself as a champion of disability inclusion and equal rights.

He said, “I join the nation in mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari—a man whose leadership left an indelible mark on Nigeria and on my own journey as a disability rights advocate.”

He hailed Buhari’s historic signing of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in 2019, describing it as “a landmark piece of legislation that gave hope, protection, and recognition to millions of Nigerians with disabilities.”

He further noted that the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) in 2020, in accordance with the provisions of the Act, was a bold step that demonstrated Buhari’s genuine commitment to inclusion.

“The establishment of NCPWD gave persons with disabilities the long-awaited platform to speak up, advocate, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development. For many of us, that moment changed everything,” he said.

Comrade Agbo also commended President Buhari for being the first Nigerian president to appoint a person with a disability as senior special assistant on disability matters, stating that the appointment symbolised a turning point in leadership representation for PWDs in Nigeria.

“Beyond legislation, President Buhari made inclusion a reality. He opened doors that had remained shut for decades. His administration didn’t just speak about inclusion—it acted on it. And for that, he remains the best thing that has happened to the disability community in Nigeria,” he added.

He concluded by praying for the peaceful repose of the former president’s soul and extending heartfelt condolences to his family, the government, and all Nigerians.

“May God bless the soul of President Muhammadu Buhari. His legacy of courage, service, and inclusion will never be forgotten,” he affirmed.

General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd.) was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023 and was also the former Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and hailed from the ancient town of Daura, Katsina State.

His family on Sunday announced his death, which occurred in a hospital in London, United Kingdom, UK, on X.

General Buhari’s distinguished public service career spanned several decades. He served as military governor of the former North-Eastern State (1975–1976), later of Borno State, and as federal commissioner (minister) of petroleum.

He rose through the ranks of the Nigerian Army, serving as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Military Secretary at Army Headquarters, and Head of State from 1983 to 1985. He also chaired the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) before assuming office as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.