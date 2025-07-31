NNPCL reform drive faces internal challenges, say Industry insiders

By Kennedy Mbele

The ongoing reforms at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) may be facing resistance from within, as insiders suggest that internal disagreements and leadership transitions are testing the cohesion of the organization.

According to industry sources, recent developments within NNPCL reflect the complexities of overhauling Nigeria’s most strategic state enterprise. Stakeholders point to the need for sustained political will and institutional support to ensure the success of President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda in the oil and gas sector.

Sources within the organization said tensions have arisen following changes in top leadership, with some expressing concerns about the pace and direction of reforms. While the newly constituted management and board have received commendation for their professionalism and strategic vision, insiders warn that distractions from unresolved internal dynamics could affect stability.

“There is a lot riding on these reforms,” one senior source said. “For the first time in recent memory, NNPC Limited is being run like a commercially-driven entity, led by professionals with international experience and technical expertise. What they need now is support, not interference.”

Some stakeholders have raised concerns over the spread of unverified reports in the media, which they say could undermine trust in the leadership and disrupt operations. A recent wave of such reports, allegedly aimed at discrediting key officials, drew strong reactions within the company and from external observers.

“The petroleum industry is critical to Nigeria’s economy. Any instability—internal or external—has implications beyond the company,” an oil and gas expert told this paper. “Maintaining unity and a clear line of command is vital to delivering on the promise of reforms.”

Efforts are ongoing to align all internal stakeholders with the broader goals of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which provides the legal framework for NNPCL’s transformation into a more accountable and commercially viable national oil company.

Industry experts say that while some friction is expected during such a major transition, the current leadership should be given the latitude to deliver results.

“The current board and management are arguably among the most qualified ever assembled to run the company. If this team cannot deliver transformation, it’s hard to imagine who can. What they need is space and protection to do the job,” a source close to the company said.

Observers see this moment as a critical test not just of corporate governance but also of Nigeria’s broader political will to restructure state-owned enterprises and boost investor confidence.