Nnamdi Kanu: IPoB slams ‘Rat Invasion’ confession as Igbo Elders demand ‘unconditional’ release

Buhari has shown his administration won’t release Nnamdi Kanu —Ohanaeze

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) has criticised former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, over his recent admission that the infamous “villa rat invasion” story, once used to explain President Muhammadu Buhari’s prolonged absence from office, was fabricated.

This comes as prominent Igbo elders intensify calls for Kanu’s unconditional release, arguing that his prolonged incarceration is unjust and exacerbating tensions in the Southeast.

In a strongly worded statement, IPoB described Shehu’s confession as a vindication of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who had long alleged that Buhari was gravely ill and that the Nigerian presidency was shrouded in deception.

According to the statement signed by IPoB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, Shehu’s belated honesty only underscores the depth of dishonesty within the Nigerian state.

The statement read: “IPoB notes with righteous vindication the stunning admission by Garba Shehu that the now-infamous ‘villa rat invasion’ story was a calculated lie to cover up Buhari’s prolonged illness and absence from governance.

“Let the world take note: what Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said years ago on Radio Biafra, that Muhammadu Buhari was gravely ill and incapable of leading Nigeria, and that Aso Rock was enmeshed in a web of lies and deception, has now been confirmed by one of the principal architects of that deception himself.

“The same Garba Shehu who accused our leader of “fake news” and “hate speech” has now confessed, with no shame, that they orchestrated a national charade to fool over 200 million people. What greater treason can be committed than lying to an entire nation about the health and whereabouts of its so-called president?

“This disgraceful confirmation vindicates everything Kanu has ever said about the fraudulent and deceptive nature of the Nigerian state. He told the truth and was persecuted for it.

“Instead of investigating the truth, the Nigerian media and political elite mocked him. They ridiculed his divine insight. They arrested him. They tortured him. They abducted and renditioned him. But they could not bury the truth.’’

Igbo Elders demand Kanu’s release

Meanwhile, the United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC), Worldwide, has renewed its call for the unconditional release, compensation, and rehabilitation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who remains in solitary confinement at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility in Abuja.

The group described his continued detention, now exceeding four years, as “unlawful” and “a gross violation of both national and international law.”

As part of its ongoing advocacy, UNIEC has appointed a seven-member delegation to pay a solidarity visit to Kanu on July 18, following a resolution at its plenary meeting held on July 5 in Enugu.

The delegation, drawn from the council’s 24-member National Advisory Council, will be led by UNIEC Director-General, His Lordship, Justice Alpha Ikpeama.

“We are deeply concerned that no Nigerian has been treated as unfairly as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the council said in a statement signed by Justice Ikpeama and UNIEC Director of Media and Publicity, Professor Obasi Igwe.

“His unlawful arrest, detention, and ongoing trial have drawn widespread international outcry. Courts in Nigeria have ordered his release and awarded damages, while a decisive verdict in Kenya has equally condemned his incarceration”, the statement read.

Nick Eze, HRH Eze Fyneface Amechi, Professor Obasi Igwe, Col. Alban Chike Obi (Rtd.), and Lolo Louisa Okeke.

“Our visit is a gesture of solidarity and a strong message that the elders of Igboland stand behind him,” said Prof. Igwe. “We will not rest until Mazi Kanu is free, fully rehabilitated, and compensated for the injustice done to him.”