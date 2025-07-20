NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms rain from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rain from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Sunday in Abuja, envisaged thunderstorms with rain on Monday during the early morning hours over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kaduna states.

‎”The remaining parts of the region are expected to be sunny with patches of cloud.

‎”Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna and Yobe States,” it said.

‎According to the agency, cloudy skies are anticipated over the central region during the morning hours, with prospects of thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Niger.

‎NiMet anticipated thunderstorms with rain over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Benue, and Niger states later in the day.

‎It also envisaged cloudy skies over the southern region during the morning period.

‎It added that light rain is expected over parts of Imo, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the afternoon or evening hours.

‎”For Tuesday, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the northern region during the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Jigawa States.

‎”Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna States.

‎”Morning thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States of the central region,” it said.

‎NiMet equally predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Plateau,

‎Niger, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa States later in the day.

‎The agency anticipated cloudy skies over the southern region during the morning hours, with a chance of precipitation in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

‎It predicted moderate rains over Ondo, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States during the afternoon or evening periods.

‎”For Wednesday, sunny skies with patches of cloud are expected over the northern regions with prospects of morning thunderstorms with rain over parts of Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Sokoto and Taraba States.

‎” Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Borno and Kebbi States in the afternoon or evening hours,” it said.

‎The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the northern region during the morning hours.

‎It forecast moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger and Kwara States during the afternoon to evening periods.

‎According to NiMet, there are prospects of morning rains over parts of Enugu, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States in the southern region. In contrast, the remaining parts are expected to be cloudy.

‎It predicted moderate to heavy rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the afternoon or evening periods.

‎It urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur and to ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions.

‎”Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

‎”Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

‎”Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet and visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.