Nigerian poet Maryam appointed UN’s First-Ever Global Advocate for Peace

New York, USA – In a landmark moment for global peacebuilding and cultural diplomacy, the United Nations has appointed Nigerian poet and spoken word artist Maryam Bukar Hassan as its first-ever Global Advocate for Peace. The historic appointment was officially announced following her reception by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Hassan, a celebrated voice in Africa’s creative landscape, brings a dynamic blend of artistry, activism, and advocacy to the newly established role. Her appointment signals the UN’s growing commitment to innovative and inclusive approaches in promoting peace and security, especially through the lens of youth and the arts.

As founder of Through My Voice, Hassan has trained over 5,000 young Africans in the art of storytelling, empowering a new generation to use creativity to foster peace, justice, and social transformation in their communities.

Widely known for her stirring poetry performances on major global stages—including the UN SDG Awards, TED Talks, the World Bank Youth Summit, and the International Day of Peace—Hassan has used her voice to advance gender equality, youth empowerment, and inclusive peacebuilding.

Her creative work gained further international recognition in 2023 when she was invited by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend COP28 in Dubai, where she received the Sustainable Africa Award for her role in climate advocacy and peace promotion. In 2024, she was also named a finalist for the prestigious UN SDG Creativity Award.

Speaking on the significance of her appointment, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, said:

“The commitment of our Global Advocate will amplify the peace and security priorities of the United Nations. Her voice will shine a spotlight on the vital role of women and youth in building inclusive, lasting peace.”

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, echoed the sentiment:

“Art moves hearts and sparks change. Through her poetic brilliance, Maryam Hassan has shown that creativity is not only a medium of expression—it’s a powerful tool for peacebuilding, dialogue, and inclusion.”

In her new role, Hassan will support the UN Peace and Security Pillar by championing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas. Her work will include storytelling campaigns, digital outreach, and global engagements to promote peaceful, just, and inclusive societies.

She made her debut as Global Advocate for Peace at the SummerStage Festival in New York City on July 27, where she performed alongside Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti and Cape Verdean singer Elida Almeida.

With her appointment, Maryam Bukar Hassan joins the ranks of global changemakers using art to bridge divides and reimagine a more peaceful world—one verse at a time.