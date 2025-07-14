Neighbours recall Buhari’s humility, generosity, discipline

Some neighbours of the late President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, have described him as humble, disciplined, and generous in his relationship with all categories of people during his life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Monday that the neighbours were in grief since his death was announced on Sunday around 4:30pm at a London clinic at the age of 82 years.

The residents told NAN in an interview that Buhari would continue to be remembered for his good character and manners.

The neighbours revealed that the late president’s unwavering simplicity made him remain deeply connected to his community throughout his life.

A close neighbour, Alhaji Lawal Nalado, told NAN that Buhari was a leader who never allowed power to change his lifestyle or attitude towards those around him.

Nalado said Buhari was a humble and disciplined man, even before he rose to national prominence.

“He valued time, upheld daily prayers, and maintained respectful relationships with people of all ages.

“Buhari will be remembered for his generosity, particularly during Sallah and other festive periods.

“During every Sallah celebration, he distributes money, food items, rams, and other essential commodities to the less privileged.

“He never tired of extending a helping hand to those in need,” Nalado added.

He noted that in spite of holding the highest office in the country, Buhari continued to live modestly and remained approachable.

“What stood out most about him was his integrity and fairness. He treated everyone equally and never distanced himself from his people,” he stressed.

Another neighbour, Alhaji Hamisu Ibrahim, praised the former president for his steadfast commitment to his religion of Islam.

Ibrahim added that beyond his public persona, Buhari was passionate about youth development and moral upbringing.

“He often advised young people to be disciplined, avoid drugs, and dedicate themselves to education and honest living.”

NAN also reports that many residents believed that the former president’s legacies would continue to inspire future generations.

They expressed hope that his values of honesty, patriotism, and service would not be forgotten but passed on through leadership and community mentorship. (NAN)