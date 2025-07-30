NDLEA chairman urges national movement to protect children from drug abuse

Brig General Buba Marwa

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has called for a united national response to the growing threat of hard drug abuse among Nigerian children.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual Lecture of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) in Abuja, Marwa described the crisis as a national emergency and commended HURIWA for highlighting the theme: “Keeping Nigerian Children Free from Hard Drugs – A Task for All.”

Marwa warned that children as young as 10 are being exposed to drugs such as tramadol, methamphetamine, codeine syrup, and cannabis, sometimes as victims and other times as traffickers for criminal networks. He stressed the need for a multi-sectoral approach, combining law enforcement with advocacy, rehabilitation, stakeholder engagement, and education through initiatives like the WADA campaign, Drug-Free Clubs in schools, and a 24/7 counseling helpline. “The fight against drug abuse is for the soul of our children and the future of our nation,” he said.

Keynote speaker, Prof. Sadiq Abba, echoed the call for urgent action, citing the situation as a threat to national survival. He urged strict regulation of drug production and distribution, school-based drug testing, and recognition of drug protection as a child’s right. He recommended a national summit of civil society groups and warned that, without decisive action, efforts would remain superficial.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, urged President Tinubu to declare a national state of emergency on drug abuse. He highlighted alarming statistics, including a UN report showing that 14.4% of Nigerians aged 15–64 use drugs—nearly three times the global average—and that one in five users requires urgent treatment. He also referenced studies linking youth drug use to rising psychiatric disorders in correctional facilities.

Onwubiko praised NDLEA’s efforts under Marwa but emphasized the need for increased government support. He announced that HURIWA had distributed 4,000 educational comic books and called on foundations and corporate bodies to help expand the campaign through media and animation. “This is no longer just a youth problem—it is a national emergency. Every Nigerian must join the fight,” he concluded.