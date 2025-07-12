NDDC AT 25: Niger Delta critical to national devt —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Daniel Abia

As the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, celebrates its 25th anniversary, President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the significance of the oil and gas-rich Niger Delta region to Nigeria’s economic prosperity, describing it as “the goose that lays the golden egg.”

President Tinubu also charged the interventionist agency to embark on both human capital and regional development.

He stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt at the 25th anniversary celebration of the commission.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President said his administration’s legacy project, the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, will serve as a viable alternative to the East-West Road.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the SGF on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, quoted him as saying the flagship infrastructure project ‘will foster trade and connectivity across the region while opening up new investment prospects in the hydrocarbon belt.

“I have also directed the board and management of the commission, through the Minister of Regional Development, to complete and deliver abandoned critical projects, including the Kaa-Ataba Bridge, Okrika-Borokiri Bridge, Bonny Ring Road, Gbaregolo Roads and Bridges, and the East-West Sampou Roads and Bridges, among others,” the President said.

Tinubu commended the NDDC leadership for its efforts to improve the commission’s service delivery and encouraged them to sustain the momentum.

He said: “Beyond infrastructure development, the NDDC must continue to prioritise human capital development, as it remains the primary index of progress. Projects and programmes that directly impact the lives of ordinary people in rural communities must be prioritised. In this regard, I commend the board and management for the “Light Up the Niger Delta” initiative, which has not only reduced night crimes and enhanced security but has also extended trading hours and improved social life across the region.

“I also urge you to place special emphasis on empowering the youths and women of the region. The NDDC must constructively engage the youths, steering them away from violence and militancy towards entrepreneurship and other legitimate means of self-development. This administration prioritises youth development, and I encourage the NDDC to collaborate with the Ministry of Youth Development to leverage the various initiatives available.’’