NANS cries out as another AAU student is killed

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Joint Campus Council, JCC, Ondo axis has expressed sadness that while the student community is still mourning the killing of two students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, another female student of the university was killed at the weekend.

It described the incident as saddening and appalling, calling on the government to take urgent steps to stop the dastardly acts.

In a statement by Comr Adekanye Mayomi, the Chairman of NANS JCC Ondo State Axis, the student body said, “While the student community is still grappling with the tragic loss of two students who were brutally killed in the university, another female student fell victim to this senseless violence just yesterday.

“As a body saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the general affairs and welfare of all Nigerian Students, we strongly condemn these heinous acts and demand immediate action from the Ondo State Government and all security operatives responsible for safeguarding lives and property within the state. The incessant killings are a clear indication of a security lapse that must be addressed urgently.

“In light of these tragic events, NANS implores the Ondo State Government and all relevant security agencies to: Identify and apprehend the perpetrators of these crimes; Implement robust security measures to prevent further attacks on students; and ensure the safety and security of all students within the university and its environs.

“Furthermore, we call on the management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, to organize thorough orientation programs for all students. Educate them on safety precautions and lifestyle management.

‘NANS will not stand idly by while innocent students are being targeted and killed. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and assure them that NANS will do everything in its power to ensure justice is served. We also call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in condemning these senseless killings and demanding a safer environment for our students.”