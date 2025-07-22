NAF celebrates one year without aircraft mishap

…Attributes Safety Milestone to Reforms and Operational Discipline

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded a major safety milestone, celebrating 12 consecutive months without any aircraft mishap in its operations.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, hailed the achievement as a product of deliberate institutional reforms, operational discipline, and a proactive safety culture.

Speaking during the 2025 Safety Review Board (SRB) meeting held on Tuesday, July 22, at the Air Marshal MD Umar Blue Room, NAF Headquarters, Abuja, Air Marshal Abubakar emphasized that aviation accidents are rarely caused by fate but rather by lapses in judgment, communication, or failure to follow established procedures.

“Marking a full year without an aircraft mishap by the NAF is a remarkable development,” the CAS declared. “It reflects our commitment to safety, discipline, and professionalism across all levels of command.”

According to the CAS, the NAF’s zero-incident year is the result of strategic safety interventions, including enhanced training, improved oversight, and adoption of predictive safety management tools. In 2025 alone, over 1,300 airmen and 157 officers have undergone safety induction and awareness training, raising the number of safety-trained personnel to 1,199.

“Our goal is to make safety education universal within our ranks,” Abubakar said, stressing the importance of human capacity development alongside technological upgrades.

He noted that the safety culture must be embedded deeply within NAF’s operations, cautioning against complacency. “Safety is not a one-time achievement but a continuous process requiring foresight, innovation, and accountability. No matter how advanced an aircraft may be, its effectiveness is ultimately determined by the safety environment in which it operates.”

With Nigeria expanding its airpower through new aircraft acquisitions, the CAS reassured that NAF remains committed to ensuring these assets operate within the highest safety standards.

Air Marshal Abubakar also charged senior commanders to lead by example, maintaining high levels of vigilance and personal accountability. He commended Air Officers Commanding for sustaining quarterly Safety Action Group meetings and urged units to strengthen internal safety oversight mechanisms.

In his remarks, Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Air Vice Marshal Abidoye, revealed that evaluation visits were conducted to 58 units and safety inspections completed in 31 during the first half of 2025. He said awareness seminars across commands had reinforced a strong safety-conscious mindset among personnel.

The SRB meeting ended with a renewed leadership commitment to institutionalizing safety as a core operational value, ensuring that NAF continues to maintain and build on its commendable safety record.