NAESS laud Okpebholo on bursary, Supreme Court victory

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the National Association of Edo State Students (NAESS) on Monday commended Governor Monday Okpebholo’s recent approval of a yearly N1 billion bursary award for students of Edo State origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

The student’s body also lauded the Supreme Court Judgement affirming his election and that of his deputy, Hon Dennis

A statement by the National President of the association, Enoghama Emmanuel, which was made available to Vanguard in Benin City said the bursary award was a sign of the compassion the governor has for the people.

Part of the statement read that “I write to extend our profound gratitude to His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Executive Governor of Edo state for the gracious approval of the bursary scheme for all Edo students.

“Your kind gesture has brought great relief and encouragement to many students who are striving to pursue their academic dreams despite financial challenges.

“This timely intervention is not only a demonstration of your commitment to education and human capital development, but it is also a source of renewed hope for countless families across the state.

“We deeply appreciate your vision, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the youth. Your investment in education is indeed an investment in the future of our state and our nation at large.”

On the Supreme Court judgement, the students said “This verdict not only affirms the mandate freely given to you by the good people of Edo State, but also reinforces the strength of our democracy and the rule of law.

“We are confident that this victory will further strengthen your commitment to delivering good governance, progressive leadership, and people-centered development across the state.

“May your tenure continue to bring peace, growth, and prosperity to the good people of Edo State.”