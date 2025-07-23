My Noodles Cafe opens of 16th outlet

Lagos— My Noodles Cafe (MNC), formerly Indomie Café, has expanded its footprint with the opening of its 16th outlet in Gbagada, Lagos, marking a major milestone in its mission to redefine how Nigerians enjoy their favourite noodles in

a vibrant, café-style setting

Since launching in 2018 with its flagship in Surulere, MNC has grown across key areas in Lagos including Ikeja, Lekki, Victoria Island, Yaba, and Ikorodu. As Nigeria’s first-ever noodle cafe, it offers a relaxed, modern space where customers can fully customise their Indomie with over 15 signature sauces designed to match a wide range of tastes. This has positioned it as Nigeria’s premier noodle hub.



Manpreet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Tolaram, said, “My Noodles Cafe is not just about food, it’s about experience. We’ve created a space where people can connect, personalise their meals, and enjoy a modern twist on a national favourite. Opening our 16th cafe proves just how ready Nigerians are for this kind of innovation.”



Temitope Ashiwaju, General Manager of Corporate Communications and Events at Dufil Prima Foods, added, “The growth of My Noodles Cafe reflects our deep understanding of today’s consumers. We combine the familiarity of Indomie with fresh, innovative flavours in a welcoming café atmosphere that appeals to people of all ages.”



Known for its serene ambience and delicious noodle offerings, My Noodles Cafe lets customers customise their meals and enjoy Indomie their way. With over 15 unique signature sauces, each crafted with quality, flavour, and fun in mind, there is a choice to satisfy every taste, whether spicy, savoury, or mild. The cafe continues to push boundaries in fast casual dining by serving memorable, affordable meals in a youthful and energetic atmosphere.



Praised for its welcoming atmosphere, quality service, and strong 4.8 customer rating, MNC also offers convenient delivery via mobile and social media direct messages, ensuring that its signature noodle experience is accessible anywhere in the city.