LG Polls Rally: Monarch suspends six chiefs for attending Labour Party campaign in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — In a strong disciplinary move, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Oyegbemi, has suspended six traditional chiefs for attending a Labour Party (LP) campaign rally without his consent, an act he described as a breach of palace protocol and a case of impersonation.

The suspension was announced following a palace meeting held on Monday, during which the monarch expressed displeasure over the chiefs’ unauthorized appearance at the LP campaign flag-off in the Apapa area of Lagos State last Saturday.

The affected chiefs include:

Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro)

Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere)

Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira)

Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro)

Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko)

Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Oba Oyegbemi emphasized that the chiefs acted without his approval and misrepresented his authority at a political gathering, thereby violating the traditional order of the Ojora Kingdom.

“Following the outcome of this event, which unfolded without his prior knowledge, Kabiyesi Ojora summoned the Bales, Balogun, and the Ojora Council to his ancient Palace for clarification,” the statement read.

“In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the Chiefs’ actions were in violation of their duties. He reiterated that no Chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.”

The monarch’s decision to suspend the six chiefs, the statement noted, underscores his resolve to preserve order and discipline within the palace leadership hierarchy.

While expressing continued support for the current administration’s development efforts in Ojora Land, Oba Oyegbemi urged all traditional leaders under his domain to exercise caution and respect institutional boundaries, especially in political matters.

“Transparency and collaboration are critical,” the monarch warned, “and every chief must remember the responsibility that comes with representing the kingdom.”

The chiefs’ suspension followed their attendance at the Labour Party’s General Assembly held at the party’s secretariat in Olodi Apapa, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area. The event, which drew a large turnout of supporters, marked the official campaign kickoff for the LP’s six councillorship candidates contesting in the July 12, 2025, local government elections.

LP chieftain Francis Chima, popularly known as Omobarca, led the rally and declared that the party was poised to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

A notable moment during the rally was the appearance of the six traditional chiefs—an act LP leaders hailed as a sign of deep grassroots support and growing alliance between traditional institutions and the party.

Omobarca, addressing the crowd, lauded the chiefs for their contributions to local development and encouraged the candidates to stay focused and confident as the elections approach.

As of press time, the Lagos State Government has not issued an official response to the development.