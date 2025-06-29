July 12 LG Polls: Labour Party will dethrone APC in Ajeromi-Ifelodun — Omobarca, chieftains declare

…As Party Flags Off Campaigns with Traditional Rulers’ Backing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Ahead of the July 12, 2025, local government elections in Lagos State, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, Francis Chima, popularly known as Omobarca, has declared the party’s readiness to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

Omobarca made the declaration during the Labour Party’s General Assembly held at the party secretariat, 13 Odofin Street, Olodi Apapa, Lagos. The gathering witnessed a massive turnout of party faithful, reflecting growing support and enthusiasm ahead of the polls.

The event marked the official flag-off of campaigns for the party’s six councillorship candidates. In a symbolic gesture, Omobarca personally handed over LP flags to each candidate, encouraging them to remain confident and focused.

A notable highlight of the assembly was the attendance of six prominent traditional rulers (Baales), whose presence underscored community endorsement for the party. The royal fathers included Chief Akeem Oseni (Bale Amukoko), Chief Abdulateef Ojora (Bale Alaba), Chief Jide Ojora (Bale Alafia), Bale Taiwo Okere, Bale Balogun Abukekere, and Bale Idris Ojora.

Omobarca commended the Baales for their steadfast support and contributions to grassroots development, assuring them of continued partnership with the party. He also pledged to cover all agent fees for the upcoming elections — a gesture that drew loud applause from attendees.

Reaffirming LP’s commitment to good governance, Omobarca said:

“The LP in Ajeromi-Ifelodun is united, vibrant, and determined to defeat the APC at the polls. We are ready to change the narrative in our community. If we are united, we will win decisively.”

He stressed the importance of aggressive voter mobilization and internal unity, warning against personal interests that could derail the party’s prospects.

“The LP is bigger than any individual. A house divided against itself cannot stand,” he added.

Also speaking, the party’s LGA Chairman, Ejimadu, emphasized the importance of collective effort and strategic grassroots engagement in securing victory. He urged party members to intensify their campaign efforts and actively participate in all electoral processes.

Party leaders expressed confidence in the electoral body’s ability to provide a level playing field and urged voters to remain vigilant and protect their votes.

The event ended on a celebratory note with music, dancing, and distribution of food and gift items to attendees — symbolizing a party energized and united in its resolve to bring change to Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

Party leaders reaffirmed their commitment to community-driven governance and encouraged residents to vote en masse for LP candidates on July 12.