Lagos monarch sacks six chiefs for ‘impersonating’ him at Labour Party campaign

The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Oyegbemi, has stripped six traditional chiefs of their titles following their attendance at the Labour Party campaign flag-off in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

The monarch stated that the chiefs had violated palace protocol by impersonating him at the event without his consent.

The dethroned chiefs are: Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro), Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro), and Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira).

Others are Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere), Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko), and Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere).

The monarch’s action followed a palace held at his palace on Monday, where Oba Oyegbemi rebuked the chiefs, describing their action as unacceptable.

In a statement on Tuesday, the sacking of the chiefs was confirmed as the monarch warned that no chief in the kingdom should act on his behalf without his consent.

The statement read: “Following the outcome of this event, which unfolded without his prior knowledge, Kabiyesi Ojora summoned the Bales, Balogun, and the Ojora Councils to his ancient palace for clarification.

“In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the Chiefs’ actions were in violation of their duties. He reiterated that no Chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.

“The decisive action of dethroning the six Chiefs underscores his commitment to maintaining order and coherence within his leadership structure.”

The monarch also commended the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for its ongoing development initiatives in his kingdom.

He promised to continue supporting the administration “as it fosters growth and progress for the kingdom.”

Vanguard News