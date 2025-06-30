Lagos LG polls: Hamzat, Ojelabi, party chieftains call for massive voters’ turnout,

Obafemi Hamzat

…Mobilise for APC candidates

…As LP boasts to unseat APC in Ajeromi-Ifelodun

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ahead of the July 12, 2025 local government elections, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has urged all party members to come out in large numbers to canvass for votes for candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming exercise, stressing the need to sustain the tremendous progress achieved across the state by the ruling party.

Hamzat gave the charge yesterday, at the 2025 Local Government Elections Lagos West II Senatorial District Mega Campaign Rally, held at the open field, beside Federal Government College, FGC Ijanikin, Lagos, Badagry Expressway.

The deputy governor said those supporters’ votes are essential, adding that the exceptional developments in Lagos were possible because they voted for the present administration of APC.

Hamzat cited the completion of major infrastructure projects such as the only intra-state railway in Nigeria and across Africa.

According to him, “Our leader is the President of this country, and we must not disappoint him. We need to show our support by voting massively for our candidates. We urge everyone to go out, support the party, and cast your votes.”

Hamzat also lauded the State Cabinet members, who he said are performing excellently. “We are proud of their efforts. We must build on this progress by ensuring every one of us come out to vote for our party candidates during the council polls. We must support both our female and male candidates because they are all competent and dedicated.”

Also, in his address, Chairman, APC, Pastor, Cornelius Ojelabi, urged candidates of the Senatorial District to canvas and educate the public to vote for APC in the elections, stressing that their votes are essential.

He also urged the youths in the area to come out en masse to vote for their candidates and not a day to play football. He said, “July 12 is a special Day. It is not a day for our youth to be playing football. It is a day to show appreciation by galvanizing their colleagues to go out and vote for APC Candidates.”

Chairman, Campaign Council, 2025 LG poll, Babatunde Balogun, appealed to all the Chairmen and Councillorship candidates of the district to unite as one for the continuous development of their localities.

Also, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan, encouraged women to turn out in large numbers to vote for the party in the elections, highlighting the crucial role their votes would play in sustaining local government progress.

LP boasts to unseat APC

Meanwhile, a Chieftain of Labour Party, LP in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Local Government Area, Lagos, Francis Chima, popularly known as Omobarca, and leaders of the party have declared the party’s readiness to unseat the ruling APC in the area.

Omobarca and party leaders made the remarks during LP’s General Assembly, held at the party secretariat, located at 13 Odofin Street, Olodi Apapa, Lagos State.

The event, which witnessed an unprecedented turnout of party members and supporters, showcasing strong unity and enthusiasm, was convened to rally support for the party’s six councillorship candidates, who will be contesting in the July 12, 2025, council polls.

Omobarca called for an intensified membership drive and urged all executive members to redouble their efforts to elevate the party’s profile and recognition ahead of the elections.

He said LP members remained committed and energized, working tirelessly to leverage the popularity and the much clamour for a change among residents to emerge victorious in the poll following failure of successive APC administrations to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

According to him; “The LP in Ajeromi-Ifelodun is united, vibrant, and resolved to defeat the APC at the polls.We are prepared to change the narrative in our community for the better.

“Our victory in Ajeromi-Ifelodun depends largely on the support of the people and aggressive mobilization of voters. If we are united, we will win decisively.”