Lagos, London partner to drive tech innovation

Gov Babajide Sanw-Olu of Lagos State and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

The Lagos State Government and the City of London have launched a pioneering partnership to promote technological innovation and collaboration between the two global cities.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, disclosed this during a Tech Summit organised by London and Partners in Lagos on Tuesday.

The summit marked the first official London trade mission to Nigeria, highlighting growing interest in tech collaboration.

The event’s theme was ‘Bridging Borders: How London and Lagos Can Shape the Future of Global Technology.’

According to Khan, the partnership seeks to harness both cities’ unique strengths to drive digital transformation and shape the future of global technology.

Khan praised Lagos as a remarkable city, describing it as Africa’s tech capital, much like London holds that role in Europe.

“London is Europe’s tech capital, Lagos is Africa’s. Most African unicorns are in Lagos, while London has over 120 unicorns,” Khan said.

The Mayor described London’s African diaspora as a “secret weapon” for boosting cooperation between London and African countries, especially Nigeria.

He highlighted London’s population, with over 150,000 people of Nigerian descent, as a major opportunity for partnership and growth.

Khan encouraged Nigerian entrepreneurs and innovators to see London as a familiar and welcoming hub for expansion.

Lagos Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, called for a strong London-Lagos innovation corridor.

He said both cities are capitals of creativity and commerce, with Lagos thriving despite challenges like erratic power and heavy traffic.

Alake said strong connections must be built — stronger than broadband — to unlock full potential.

He envisioned a partnership where London’s financial power meets Lagos’s dynamic innovation landscape.

The commissioner noted the collaboration aims to shape the future, not just pursue profit.

“Nigerian startups are building global solutions from local realities,” he said, adding that excellence can emerge from any environment.

He said the partnership aims to advance digital finance, promote ethical data use, and establish a North-South tech highway, anchored in Lagos and London.

Alake cited successful collaborations, such as Moneypoint, which tested fintech models in Nigeria’s challenging yet feedback-rich markets.

He noted Lagos has laid over 4,000km of fibre optic cables and launched tech hubs in underserved areas, prioritising girls’ STEM education.

“We’re inviting partners to co-invest, co-build, and co-lead with visionary governments,” he said.

He warned that delays caused by regulatory hurdles might allow the next unicorn to emerge from Kigali instead.

Alake urged Nigerian tech leaders to form alliances, stressing that two per cent of something is better than 100 per cent of nothing.

“True bridges emerge when Nigerian spirit meets London structure, British capital fuels Nigerian creativity, and everyone stops waiting for permission,” he said.

Howard Dawber, London’s Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, called the mission a major step for trade and innovation.

He said the mission supports London firms expanding into Nigeria and positions London as a launchpad for African business growth.

Future Africa’s Founding Partner, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, said Lagos, like London, is a global melting pot of talent and creativity.

He expressed optimism that the visit would spark a lasting transatlantic innovation partnership.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, said the Mayor’s visit highlights the UK’s commitment to deeper ties with Nigeria.

He said the UK-Nigeria trade partnership is opening new opportunities, and this visit represents a step toward inclusive economic growth.

