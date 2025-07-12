Lagos LG poll: Jandor votes, says PVC is tool of influence

Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor and the lead figure of the Lagos4Lagos Movement as well as the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, participated in the Lagos State Local Government and Councillorship elections.

After casting his vote, Adediran spoke to journalists, highlighting the vital role of local governance in improving lives at the grassroots.

“Today, I cast my vote not just for the candidates, but for the future of our communities. Local government is the closest government to the people, delivering essential services that impact everyday life,” he said.

Adediran urged residents across the state to turn out in large numbers, stressing that participation in local elections plays a key role in strengthening accountability and ensuring grassroots development.

“This is a call to Lagosians, who are voting whether for the first time or as seasoned voters, that your Permanent Voter’s Card is your tool of influence. Use it today to shape the future of your ward, Local Government Area and our beloved state,” he said.

Adediran also applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the State Commissioner of Police for their efforts in maintaining a peaceful, credible, and secure election atmosphere.

Notably, several other political figures also cast their votes at the same polling unit, including former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Princess Sarah Sosan, and former Executive Chairman of Ojo Local Government, Yinka Durosimi, alongside other prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).