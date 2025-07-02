Labour demands suspension of pension scheme in Ogun 

The organised labour in Ogun has called for the suspension of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) over N82 billion unremitted pension deductions in the state.

Speaking on behalf on their behalf at a news conference in Abeokuta on Wednesday, Nigeria Labour Congress, Ogun Chairman, Ademola Hameed-Benco, announced the position.

He said labour rejected the full implementation of the scheme until all necessary administrative and financial structures are established and functional.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) jointly agreed to demand a suspension of CPS implementation for civil servants.

According to Hameed-Benco, the state government scheduled the full implementation of the scheme to begin on July 1.

He said, “After meetings with affiliates and organs of Organised Labour, we find it necessary to publicly reject the scheme’s full implementation.

“The Ogun Organised Labour supports postponing the CPS until all relevant preparations—financial and administrative—are completed.

“Clearly, the Ogun State Government is unprepared to meet the expectations of the CPS.”

He noted that CPS inconsistencies include the failure to remit over N82 billion deducted from workers in 17 years to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

“Other issues include the absence of a State Bureau of Contributory Pensions and a comprehensive CPS data register,” he added.

He called for immediate dialogue with the state government to address the outstanding concerns