Kidnapping: Kogi Govt cracks down on local collaborators

Kogi Gov Usman Ododo

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has uncovered an extensive criminal network involving local collaborators who have been aiding kidnapping gangs in various parts of the state, notably in Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Yagba East, and Yagba West Local Government Areas.

This revelation came through a press statement issued on Sunday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in Lokoja.

According to the statement, the breakthrough followed a series of coordinated operations by joint security forces aimed at addressing recent security breaches, including the abduction and subsequent death of a retired Nigerian Army officer from Odo-Ape, and the kidnapping of a prominent farmer from Ponyan in Yagba East.

Commissioner Fanwo noted that the operations, initiated under the directive of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, have resulted in significant arrests and the exposure of internal collaborators aiding criminal activities across the state.

One key suspect, the late Samson Enietan, identified as a major informant in the Odo-Ape kidnapping, reportedly died under suspicious circumstances. While initially believed to be a suicide, the government now suspects he may have been silenced by fellow conspirators seeking to cover up the larger network.

The kidnapping of the Ponyan farmer also unveiled deep-rooted local involvement, with multiple individuals identified as informants. “These developments confirm the painful reality that some residents are aiding those who destabilize their own communities,” Fanwo lamented.

Following the Governor’s earlier promise in Isanlu that the abducted victims would be rescued alive, coordinated efforts by security agencies have successfully led to the release of the kidnapped farmer and others. A separate rescue operation also secured the freedom of victims taken from Kiri in Kabba/Bunu LGA, yielding valuable intelligence and more arrests.

Among those apprehended is Babatunde Aledare from Ayetoro Kiri in Kabba/Bunu LGA, who is now in custody. His confessional statements reportedly led to further arrests within 48 hours, exposing additional collaborators.

Investigations have also uncovered disturbing logistical support networks for the kidnappers. Some bread vendors and sachet water producers were found supplying provisions to criminal hideouts, while commercial motorcycle riders transported goods to the forest camps. Certain fuel stations were caught selling petrol in containers, which were then used to sustain these operations. Additionally, wood contractors were implicated in providing food in exchange for protection.

“These findings will form the basis for strong government action,” Fanwo declared. “Anyone found aiding these criminals—whether by selling fuel, food, land, or information—will be prosecuted without exception.”

The government also disclosed that some traditional rulers and youths are under investigation for allegedly selling land to criminal elements. These lands are believed to have been used to establish detention camps for kidnapped victims.

Governor Ododo, the statement reaffirmed, remains resolute in his commitment to restoring peace and stability across Kogi State. Efforts to rescue remaining victims are ongoing.

The government also issued a strong warning to market associations, transport unions, fuel dealers, and other stakeholders, urging them to caution their members against aiding criminals. Residents were encouraged to report suspicious activities, with assurances of full protection under the law.

“We remain grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, and all heads of security agencies at both the federal and state levels for their unwavering support,” Fanwo added.

The government concluded by emphasizing its zero-tolerance stance toward crime, pledging that both criminals and their enablers will face the full weight of the law.