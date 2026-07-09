9 million still miss HIV treatment – WHO

…Says funding cuts, inequalities threaten bid to end HIV, hepatitis, STIs by 2030

By Chioma Obinna

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that nearly nine million people living with HIV are still without life-saving treatment, raising concerns that funding cuts, humanitarian crises and widening inequalities could derail global efforts to end HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as public health threats by 2030.

The warning is contained in WHO’s latest assessment of the Global Health Sector Strategies (GHSS) on HIV, Viral Hepatitis and STIs 2022–2030, released yesterday at the 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026) in Rio de Janeiro, ahead of World Hepatitis Day.

While the report highlights significant gains in the global response over the past decade, it cautions that progress remains fragile and could be reversed without sustained investment, stronger health systems and greater community engagement.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the report presents two contrasting realities, one of remarkable progress driven by science and investment, and another of growing threats posed by declining funding and persistent inequalities.

“This report tells two stories. It demonstrates what is possible when countries invest in health, communities and science. But it also shows how quickly progress can be undone by funding disruptions, humanitarian emergencies and persistent inequalities.

“Over the next five years, we must build integrated, resilient health systems that reach those furthest behind.”

According to the report, about 32 million people were receiving HIV treatment by the end of 2025, while new HIV infections have fallen by 42 per cent and AIDS-related deaths by 57 per cent since 2010.

Despite these gains, WHO said nine million people still lack access to treatment, with new infections continuing to rise in several regions, particularly among key populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, transgender persons and people in prisons.

The report also expressed concern that reductions in international donor funding in 2025 disrupted HIV prevention programmes in several countries, limiting access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Although some governments have stepped in to sustain services, preliminary data show that PrEP use has declined in a number of countries and communities.

Beyond HIV, WHO warned that viral hepatitis remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases despite advances in prevention and treatment.

The report noted that annual hepatitis B infections have declined by 32 per cent since 2015, while hepatitis C-related deaths have fallen by 12 per cent. However, hepatitis still claimed an estimated 1.3 million lives in 2024, with deaths linked to hepatitis B rising by 17 per cent over the past decade because diagnosis and treatment coverage remain low.

WHO also reported mixed progress in tackling sexually transmitted infections. Although more countries have strengthened syphilis screening during pregnancy and expanded HPV vaccination, STI cases continue to rise in several countries, while antimicrobial resistance, particularly in gonorrhoea, is becoming an increasing public health challenge.

The report identified integrated healthcare as one of the biggest opportunities to accelerate progress. WHO urged countries to provide HIV, hepatitis and STI services through primary healthcare alongside tuberculosis, maternal and child health, sexual and reproductive health, and non-communicable disease programmes.

The agency also called for expanded use of digital health technologies, stronger disease surveillance systems, wider access to multi-disease testing platforms and equitable access to new prevention tools, including twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention and doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis for bacterial STIs.

WHO further stressed that stronger community leadership and greater use of community-generated data would improve accountability and help ensure health services reach populations most at risk.

Director of WHO’s Department for HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and STIs, Dr Tereza Kasaeva, described the report as a roadmap for the remaining years to 2030.

“This assessment is more than a progress report; it is a practical guide for action for the second half of this strategy period.

“It highlights where countries are succeeding, where progress is stalling and where investments can have the greatest impact.”

The report comes shortly after the adoption of the 2026 United Nations High-Level Meeting Political Declaration on HIV/AIDS, providing fresh evidence to support implementation of global commitments to end HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections as public health threats by 2030 through universal health coverage and stronger primary healthcare systems.