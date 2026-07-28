Ibrahim Mbaya: Jos graduate’s sister demands justice, same fate for killers

By Golok Nanmwa

Jos – The younger sister of slain University of Jos graduate, Ibrahim Pilasar Mbaya, has demanded justice for her brother, insisting that those arrested over his alleged mob killing should face the full weight of the law.

Pilasar Zara, who spoke amid growing public outrage over the incident, described the suspects as “cruel” and urged the authorities to ensure they are held accountable for the alleged crime.

She said the family was devastated by the loss and believes only justice would help bring some measure of closure.

“We want justice. Those who took the law into their hands should also face the consequences of the law. We want them to answer for what they did to my brother,” she said.

Expressing the family’s grief, Zara said her brother died a painful death and argued that the punishment handed to those responsible should serve as a deterrent to others who may contemplate taking the law into their own hands.

She described the late Mbaya as a humble, hardworking and peace-loving young man who never had a reputation for theft or violence.

“This is somebody I grew up with. Throughout our lives together, I never heard anyone accuse him of stealing another person’s property.

He respected everyone and never fought with people.

“He worked hard to make a better life for himself and was always there for the family whenever he was needed.

Even those who killed him knew he was a good person. It is painful that such an innocent person lost his life in this manner,” she lamented.

According to her, the family believes Mbaya was targeted out of hatred and jealousy, insisting that nothing justified the brutal attack that allegedly claimed his life.

The killing of the Political Science graduate, who was awaiting mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has sparked widespread condemnation across Plateau State, with students, civil society organisations and residents calling for justice.

Police have arrested suspects in connection with the incident and say investigations are ongoing, while the University of Jos has appealed for calm and urged students to remain law-abiding as authorities conclude their probe.