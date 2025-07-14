Jumia Nigeria gets new CEO

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos—Jumia, Africa’s e-commerce platform has announced the appointment of Temidayo Ojo as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, succeeding Sunil Natraj.

Temidayo’s appointment is a testament to Jumia’s commitment to developing talent from within the organization, and empowering homegrown leaders to drive relevance, innovation, and sustainable growth in its markets. Temidayo brings a deep understanding of the local business landscape and a strong track record of performance across West Africa.

Temidayo joined Jumia in 2020 as Head of Planning and Performance, quickly rising through the ranks to become Chief Commercial Officer and then CEO of Jumia Ghana. His leadership in Ghana was instrumental in driving the business to record-breaking growth levels while building a strong and positive culture within the team.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the leadership of Jumia Nigeria, a market that holds immense potential and strategic importance. As someone who grew up in Nigeria and understands the unique needs of our customers and partners, this role is deeply personal to me. I look forward to working with our amazing team to drive greater impact, deepen customer trust, and take our business to new heights,” said Temidayo Ojo, CEO of Jumia Nigeria.

Temidayo holds an MBA in Finance, Strategy and Consulting from IESE Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos.

“I’m excited to welcome Temidayo to this new role. His leadership in Ghana has shown what’s possible when a strong team shares a clear vision. His energy, values, and business acumen make him the right person to lead Jumia Nigeria into its next chapter. I equally thank Sunil for his contribution to Jumia, particularly in leading the turnaround of our largest operation. We’re grateful for his leadership and wish him the very best,” said Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia.

Jumia extends heartfelt appreciation to Sunil Natraj for his exceptional leadership during a period of profound economic and operational change. Under his watch, Jumia Nigeria returned to a growth path, achieving operational efficiencies and restoring confidence in the brand among consumers and sellers alike.

Seleem Musibau will take over from Temidayo Ojo as the CEO of Jumia Ghana.