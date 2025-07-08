Impostors can’t expel Peter Obi – Labour Party

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman.

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP), has dismissed speculations that the party was planning to hold a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to expel the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

A former factional National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, had on a Channels Television show on Tuesday announced plans to expel Obi from the party.

In a statement signed by Ken Eluma Asogwa, the Senior Special Adviser to the Acting National Chairman of the LP, the party described those behind the speculations as a group of political jesters who were unknown to the party.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Labour Party has been drawn to plans by a group of political jesters – unknown to the Party but parading themselves as members – to convene a kangaroo meeting with the aim of sowing confusion and mischief in the ongoing coalition efforts involving His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi.

“These impostors, acting on behalf of shadowy interests, intend to purport an expulsion of Mr. Obi from the Labour Party – a move as laughable as it is illegal.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard the desperate rantings of these meddlesome interlopers whose only mission is to undermine the credibility and towering influence of Mr. Peter Obi in the coalition-building process aimed at rescuing Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Labour Party, through a widely circulated statement issued on the 25th of May, 2025, made it categorically clear that Mr. Peter Obi’s involvement in the coalition talks enjoys the full backing and blessing of the leadership of the Party.

“The media and the general public are hereby enjoined to ignore these comedians of politics who are merely performing for their paymasters.

“They are well aware that the sun is fast setting on their charade, and their relevance – anchored solely on attacking Peter Obi – will evaporate the moment he completes his signified intention to join the newly birthed platform.

“This latest drama should be rightly seen for what it is: the desperate last kick of a dying horse.

“It is important to recall that the Supreme Court of Nigeria – the highest judicial authority in the land – has long affirmed in a landmark judgment delivered on 4th April, 2025 that the tenure of these political impersonators expired a long time ago.

“On what legal or moral authority, then, do they stand to make any pronouncement on behalf of the Labour Party?

“The public is therefore strongly advised to treat any statement emanating from these impostors as null and void.

“For accurate and credible information regarding the affairs of the Labour Party, members of the public and the media should, as usual, refer only to the office of the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman.”