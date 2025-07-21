I was high on Tramadol when I killed my sons’ mother — Suspect confesses

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—A 27-year-old man, identified simply as Obakpororo, who allegedly killed the mother of his two sons by striking her on the forehead with a hammer, has confessed that he was under the influence of tramadol at the time of the incident.

The suspect, who was paraded at the Delta State Police Command headquarters in Asaba, said the tragic event followed a heated argument after he discovered that his girlfriend, Excellence, was involved in “hook-up” activities (a local euphemism for transactional sex).

Obakpororo, who said he engages in internet fraud (“Yahoo Yahoo”) and farming, confessed to taking 200mg of tramadol and smoking ‘loud’ (a street name for high-grade cannabis) before attacking the victim.

“When she came to my place, she brought ‘Vegas’ and clothes that she wanted to use to change. We had an argument. She carried a knife, and I carried a hammer,” he said.

He further explained that he disarmed her and struck her three times on the head with the hammer.

“After hitting her, I didn’t know she would die. When I found out she was dead, I jumped from the storey building in an attempt to take my own life, but I survived,” he said.

Obakpororo used the opportunity to caution other youths against drug abuse.

Parading the suspect, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the incident occurred in Sapele between June 26 and 27, 2025.

“The suspect initially escaped but was eventually arrested,” Edafe said.