I never doubted Buhari’s patriotism – IBB mourns late former President

…Babangida Pays Tribute to His Brother-in-Arms, Describes Buhari as a Moral Compass and True Patriot

MINNA – Former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has paid an emotional tribute to his longtime friend, course mate, and fellow statesman, President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a resolute patriot and moral compass whose life was defined by service, discipline, and integrity.

Reacting to the news of Buhari’s passing on July 13, 2025, General Babangida said in a personally signed tribute that he received the announcement “with a deeply heavy heart,” noting that the late leader’s life and legacy would remain etched in the history of Nigeria’s nationhood.

“Our paths crossed in 1962 when we both joined the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna,” IBB recalled. “From those early days, Muhammadu stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria.”

Babangida noted that their bond extended beyond the military barracks, forged through shared experiences in leadership and national service over the decades.

“In the course of our long careers, fate placed both of us in leadership at different times, and in very different circumstances,” he said. “But in all, Buhari remained consistent in his belief in integrity, order, and the dignity of public office. He served Nigeria with a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment, even when the road was lonely or misunderstood.”

Reflecting on the late president’s personal virtues, IBB described him as a “deeply spiritual man” who found strength in faith and conducted himself with humility. He acknowledged that, like true brothers, they may have had differences but were always united by love for country.

“We may not have agreed on everything — as brothers often don’t — but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism,” Babangida emphasized.

Calling Buhari’s death “not just the loss of a former Head of State, or a two-term civilian President,” IBB said the nation had lost a symbol — one who embodied the evolution of Nigeria’s leadership across eras.

“A man who, even in retirement, remained a moral compass to many, and an example of modesty in public life,” the former military ruler added.

General Babangida extended his condolences to Buhari’s widow, Aisha, his children, grandchildren, and the entire nation.

“May Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, accept his deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” he prayed.

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, passed away at the age of 83 while receiving medical treatment in London.