I make music that thrills – Singer, Otriexx

A Nigerian sensational singer, Otriexx has said that he creates music that penetrate hearts, noting that his songs are ones that doesn’t command immediate attention but deep lasting effect to the beholder.

The music star relished his mind in a recent with press, stating that he discovered something rare and unique that would the taste of time.

He said: “Every once in a while, a song quietly slips into the background of your life, until suddenly, everyone around you is humming it.

“That’s the story of “Toasted Beat”, a melodic sleeper hit by me, genre-bender, that is slowly becoming the soundtrack to thousands of personal playlists.”

Otriexx mentioned that it did not start with a major rollout or TikTok challenge, but was created out of fun with headphones, on the buses, in the dormitory rooms and late-night studio listening parties.

According to him, its melody isn’t just “catchy”; it sticks. He said that from the first few seconds, the production pulls you in, but it’s the way the song breathes that keeps you listening.

“Online, fans are beginning to leave small breadcrumbs, quote-posting lyrics, tagging “Toasted Beat” in unrelated vibes, or stitching it with homemade videos. It’s not viral. It’s velvet, creeping into people’s daily routines.

“And in a music era obsessed with attention spans,

I may have discovered something rare; a melody that doesn’t demand attention but earns it,” said the genre bender.