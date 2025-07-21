I didn’t turn down Tinubu’s appointment – Mohammed Babangida

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The first son of former Military President, Mohammed Babangida, has described as “fake” the letter circulating in social media that he rejected the offer to serve as Board Chairman of Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

Reacting to the fake letter, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, who is one of the Media aides to Mohammed Babangida described the letter in circulation as “fake” and concocted from from disgruntled elements.

“Mohammed Babangida did not reject the appointment. The letter circulating is fake. Infact, the signature is not that of Mohamed Babangida, while the telephone lines quoted are not his.

“We wish to clarify that Mohammed has gratefully accepted the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture as announced by the federal government and therefore extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.

“We also want to assure the public that those spreading these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation,” Mahmud declared.

It will be recalled that Mohammed Babangida’s appointment was among several strategic appointments approved by President Tinubu last week to strengthen leadership across key government institutions.