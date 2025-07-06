I can build a conglomerate with dance – Kaffy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian dance icon Kaffy has declared that dance is not just an art form but a powerful tool for building global influence and enterprise.

Speaking at a media parley to mark her 25th anniversary in the dance industry, Kaffy challenged stereotypes about dancers and shared her vision for the future of her brand.

“ I don’t believe that as a dancer I cannot be in the same room with Elon Musk or a Mark Zuckerberg or a Dangote. I have been in the same room with Dangote, I have been in the same room with Tony Elumelu. It wasn’t because I was dancing in front of them. It’s because there is more to my expression than just dance,” she stated.

Kaffy emphasized that dance is a service with far-reaching impact, consumed by humanity for entertainment, health, wellness, and education.

“Even if I was dancing, dance is a service and it is something that is consumed by humanity whether for entertainment, health, wellness, or education,” she explained.

Reflecting on her journey, Kaffy expressed her belief in the limitless potential of her craft:

“For me, going into this journey has shown that I can build a world, a conglomerate, and if dance is the tool I have, I can build it with dance.”

When asked about the financial valuation of her brand, Kaffy was unequivocal about the scale of her ambition and investment:

“You can’t quantify me in Naira and Kobo or in Dollar, but if you want to look at the system and the entity and how much I have invested in there, we are speaking about a multi-trillion dollar entity. That is what the brand Kaffy is.”