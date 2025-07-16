Gunmen allegedly kill 20 in Plateau night raid

…Senator, group , decry unending attacks

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—At least 20 people were killed on Monday night in an attack by gunmen in the Bindi village, Ta-Hoss District of the Riyom Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The assault, which also left many injured, is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have plagued the state’s rural communities.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers stormed the village while residents were asleep, launching a coordinated house-to-house onslaught. Women, children and the elderly were among the victims, as many were unable to flee the violence in time. Survivors described the assailants as heavily armed.

Senator Pam Dachungyang, representing Plateau North, condemned the killings and expressed concern over what he described as a “war situation.”

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Eric Dung, the Senator said the recurring attacks, including previous ones in Jol and Rim villages, point to a deliberate effort to terrorise and displace farming communities.

“This cycle of daily, unprovoked attacks is an indictment on all of us. The situation in Bindi (Jebu) last night is beyond tragic and stands to be condemned by all. These are people whose primary occupation is farming, and the continued violence is not only destroying lives but also threatening food security and livelihoods,” Senator Dachungyang said.

Also reacting to the killings, the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), Riyom Chapter, issued a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Gideon Manjal, and Publicity Secretary, Gadu Dong, condemning the attack and calling it part of a broader campaign to displace indigenous people and seize ancestral lands.

“This assault occurred despite the visible presence of security forces in and around the area, including armored military assets. The identities and hideouts of these attackers are known to authorities, yet no meaningful action has been taken to dismantle them,” the group stated.

COPDEM accused both the state and federal authorities of negligence, stressing that repeated attacks on communities like Ta-Hoss, Jol, Rim and Bachi have occurred without adequate protection or justice.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang to authorise a full-scale military operation to flush out terrorist elements from Plateau’s regions.

It also urged the government to provide urgent humanitarian aid, trauma counselling and reconstruction support for the affected communities.