FG seeks public support in cancer fight

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to actively support cancer management efforts in the country, emphasizing the urgent need for public involvement in funding and awareness. The appeal was made during the inauguration of key advisory and governing boards of the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, underscored the high cost of cancer treatment and advocated for the establishment of a digital platform to facilitate public contributions, no matter how small, to the Cancer Prevention and Intervention Fund.

“Cancer is often a high-cost, financially demanding ailment. When we see people with cancer, we know that something has happened financially. So, my appeal is to all Nigerians—rather than spending on fleeting things, let us donate to this cause,” Dr. Salako urged.

The occasion marked the inauguration of several cancer-related bodies, including:

The reconstituted Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Cancer Society,

The N100 Billion National Cancer Intervention Fund Governing Council,

The Advisory Board of the Nigerian Coalition for Cancer Survivors (NCCS),

And new international NCS chapters in the UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Southern Africa.

Dr. Salako commended the NCS for complementing government efforts in cancer awareness, prevention, and support. He described cancer survivors as “warriors” and key motivators in demonstrating that cancer is survivable with early detection and proper treatment.

He added that the government remains committed to fighting cancer through initiatives like the HPV optimization strategy for cervical cancer prevention and the establishment of cancer centres of excellence across the country.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, revealed ongoing collaborations with the government to develop a national framework for cancer care. He highlighted the creation of national coordinating committees, awareness campaigns, and survivor support platforms aimed at bridging care gaps across the country.

“We have set up a national committee and have also created international chapters to widen our reach,” Omonisi said, while stressing the need for more resources to address the growing burden of cancer, including breast, prostate, and cervical cancer.

Chair of the Cancer Intervention Fund, Dr. Gafar Alawode, emphasized the fund’s commitment to transparency and accountability. He said the governing board will leverage digital platforms to track contributions and spending in real time, ensuring public trust and private sector involvement.

“Transparency is not just a requirement—it’s our responsibility. We’ll use direct facility financing to ensure funds are traceable and impactful,” Dr. Alawode explained.

Former First Lady of Ondo State and Chairperson of the National Cancer Survivors Advisory Board, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, urged Nigerians to change their perception of cancer as a spiritual attack. She stressed the need for nationwide education to dispel myths and promote early detection.

“Being diagnosed with cancer is not a death sentence. The Nigeria Cancer Society has taken a commendable step by amplifying survivor voices and promoting awareness,” she said.

In closing, Dr. Salako reiterated that collaboration between government, civil society, and private stakeholders remains essential in combating cancer effectively. He encouraged all Nigerians to support the initiative, adding: “When you give to causes like this, you serve not just humanity—you serve God.”