EKITI 2026: Biodun Oyebanji (BAO), please take a bow

Oyebanji

By Foluso Ajibulu

Your Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji (BAO), I urge you to take a bow regarding the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti State in 2026.

Is it not you who restricted my free access to my ancestral home in Okasare, where I was born over 60 years ago?

You made me to park my rickety car on the Ido-Ipere road, which you have decided to renovate for the benefit of the Ekiti people, especially the residents of Ido, Ipere, and Ilejemeje.

The reconstruction of this long-abandoned road meant that I had to walk a short distance to my ancestral home. People looked at me with curiosity as I walked instead of driving straight to my destination as I used to do before you decided to create a temporary barrier by building a new culvert to connect Okesare from the Ido-Ipere road you’re revitalizing.

I visited when the culvert had not yet been opened for use.

Why now, BAO? Why did you choose to bring smiles to the faces of my people in Ido and Ipere? Many governors before you promised to rehabilitate this road but failed to deliver.

You must take a bow in 2026 for this remarkable action.

I also observed that to ensure the road’s quality and prevent it from being washed away by erosion soon after its completion, a drainage system was included.

This necessitated the construction of a new culvert leading to my ancestral home at Okesare. This is commendable.

However, I am unsure if the grading of the inner road in Okesare leading to the Federal Teaching Hospital first gate is included in the contractor’s scope of work.

If it’s not, I kindly ask you to instruct the contractor or the Ido/Osi local government chairman to do the grading before you take a bow for another purposeful four-year term.

BAO, I reiterate, take a bow. You have infringed upon my fundamental right to free movement.

It will be a lasting benefit for the good people of Ekiti State for you to take a bow in the 2026 election.

Why wouldn’t you?

In my over 60 years on this earth, I have not seen any previous governor make an attempt as significant as the grading of this crucial road, let alone such deliberate and impactful action.

You have set in motion the potential for vibrant commercial activity in the agrarian community, which is eager to take advantage of unhindered access and movement of their products to improve their livelihoods.

You have opened up the area, causing many residents to scramble to buy land for both residential and business purposes.

And yet, BAO is hesitant to take a bow.

BAO, know that this is marvelous in my view and in the eyes of the progressive people of Ido, Ipere, and Ilejemeje and, by extension, the Ekiti people. Tell me, BAO, why won’t you take a bow?

You have managed to restore integrity to governance.

The political thuggery and banter among opponents, both within and outside your political party, have diminished.

Don’t you realize it was once a spectacle for the entire country to witness politicians in your position attacking their opponents in national newspapers and on social media, inciting their supporters to conflict?

We have seen disturbing scenes, including a victim’s amputated leg being presented in court as evidence of violence.

You have reversed that narrative by uniting opposing voices, bringing the peace and tranquility necessary for good governance, and attracting business from both home and abroad. Your Excellency, BAO, you must take a bow.

Even the blind can see this.

BAO, come 2026, go to the polling booth, cast your vote, and take a bow.

Wait patiently for the results, just as the parliament awaits a nominated candidate to take a bow for a ministerial position, with a previous pedigree. When the INEC declares, “Those in favor of BAO taking a bow to the State House say ‘Aye’, those against say ‘Nay’”, we shall hear a loud ovation of “Aye!!”. The INEC State Electoral Commissioner will then raise the gavel on the table, declaring, “The ‘Ayes’ have it.”

BAO, prepare to walk with pride back to the Ekiti Government House. Why not? It’s your time to break the cycle of one-term governance in Ekiti politics.

I am not going; I am coming back.

*Ajibulu, a retired Navy Commander, lives in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, and can be reached via 08032203134