Egungun festival: NYSC cautions female corps members in Ibadan

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo State on Saturday cautioned female corps members serving in Ibadan to avoid restricted areas during the forthcoming annual Egungun festival.

Mrs. Abimbola Faniyi, Head of the Information and Public Relations Unit, NYSC, Oyo State, stated in a press release that the guidelines became necessary as many female corps members were unfamiliar with the local environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual traditional Egungun festival, tagged ‘Oloolu’, is scheduled to take place from Monday to Thursday.

She noted that the masquerade would pass through the following areas: Oje, Gate, Oja-Oba, Ayeye, Orita-Merin, Beere, Oranyan, Idi-Arere, Agugu, Oke-Aremo, Oremeji, and Olubadan Palace, among other routes.

“Corps members should know that it is forbidden for females/women to see the masquerade.

“Therefore, we strongly advise all our female corps members to abide by this tradition whenever the masquerade is passing through their areas.

“Corps members are also advised to avoid any gathering around the masquerade’s designated routes during the festival,” she said.

Faniyi cautioned corps members not to attempt to make video recordings or take photographs of the masquerade.

She further stated that corps members were not allowed to question or challenge the rites of the Ibadan Egungun local tradition.

She urged the leadership of transport unions in the state to direct their drivers not to take corps members and prospective corps members through dangerous routes during the festival.

“Comply with local advice and instructions from community leaders and security personnel.

“Corps members are strongly warned to abide by these precautionary measures, as the management of NYSC in the state, under the leadership of Mr Peters Kayode, remained committed to corps members’ welfare and safety,” she said.

Vanguard News