Edo by-election: PDP not ready – APC Chair

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not ready for the August 16 2025, by-elections in Edo Central and Ovia Federal Constituency as it criticised the PDP’s call for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuaha.

A statement by the state chairman of the APC, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe said the call was a sign of concession that the APC was popular and would win the elections.

Part of the statement reads that ‘Aziegbemi and his weary and tired political urchins fear is caused by the unprecedented achievements that His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo has recorded in just eight months. We will advise Aziegbemi and his half a dozen PDP members to brace up to accept the pain of the impending defeats that awaits.

“Governor Okpebholo’s achievements have led thousands of politicians out of the PDP and in fact, we have torn the umbrella into shreds and the reality is that, in this coming election, and that of 2027, Edo people have made up their minds to vote massively for our party, the APC.

“As of today, no other political party exists in the state, except the APC. Governor Okpebholo’s achievements since his assumption, have attracted many PDP members with good conscience to join us in our drive to give the state all round development.

“The APC administration at both Federal and State levels have initiated lifesaving projects, and still doing more to improve the standards of living. The long abandoned roads, schools, hospitals and other infrastructures are receiving attention. There is also a marked improvement in security in our dear Edo State as a result of Governor Okpebholo’s re-engineering of the security architecture.

“The administration has also embarked on massive recruitment of teachers to train pupils and students in our public schools. So, come August 16, Edo people will troop out en masse to vote for our candidates—Hon. Joe Ikpea and Hon. Omosede Igbinedion who we have presented for the vacant Senate and Federal House of Representatives seats.”