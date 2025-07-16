Davido’s ‘Timeless’ album clinches silver certification in UK

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has earned the prestigious Silver Certification in the United Kingdom for his fourth album “Timeless”.

According to Chart Data, a leading platform for music analytics and certifications, the acknowledgement comes after the album sold over 100,000 units in the UK, making it eligible for a silver plaque.

“Timeless”, which was released on March 31, 2023, explores diverse musical styles such as Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, konto, highlife and Afropop.

It features 17 tracks and includes collaborations with notable artists like Asake, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Fave, Cavemen, and Angelique Kidjo.

The album enjoyed massive success, breaking multiple streaming records on platforms such as Spotify Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube.

It earned Davido a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album and a Headies nomination for Song of the Year.

A hit single, ‘Unavailable’, has been certified Silver in the UK, and it also received a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Another hit song on the album, ‘Feel’, also received a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song Performance.

Following the release of the album, Davido embarked on the “Timeless Tour”.

The tour included North America and Europe, with stops in major cities like Washington D.C., Toronto, New York, and London, among others. (NAN)