Dan Okehi’s inspirational guide to embracing God’s love

By Prisca Sam-Duru

For Christians who struggle to reconcile the demands of the Old Testament law with the liberating truth of God’s grace, Dr. Dan Okehi’s “Realities of God’s Grace to Man” is a valuable resource material.

The subject of law and grace forms the core of “Realities of God’s Grace to Man,” as Dr. Okehi offers profound clarity on the transformative power of Grace to every believer.

The inspirational piece is one of the four books- ‘Heirs of Righteousness’, ‘Jesus the Game Changer’, and ‘Transformational and Compelling Leadership’, which were launched by Okehi last month, to mark his 70th birthday.

The “Realities of God’s Grace to Man” by the prolific author and distinguished figure in the Nigerian Insurance and Financial industries with over four decades of professional experience was published by Finished Work Lagos. It is presented as a 168-page book spread across six chapters.

With the Foreword by the presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, the inspirational material takes its main text from John 1:17- “The law was given through Moses, but Grace and Truth came through Jesus Christ”.

Leveraging his experience as a deacon in TREM, Okehi unravels the transformative power of Grace in the compelling exploration of God’s mercy and favour to humanity. He posits that “The law, therefore reveals what man should be, while Grace reveals what God is to man.” He maintains that Jesus Christ ushered in a new dispensation which is a “Covenant of Grace that liberates believers from the constraints of the law and offers righteousness through faith.”

In explicit terms, the author declares that considering that Christ is the end of the law, those who believe in him are made righteous through their belief and faith, and not by works or keeping the law. The book further clarifies misconceptions about the grace revolution while emphasizing the completeness of forgiveness through Christ’s finished work.

“Realities of God’s Grace” takes the reader through the scriptures, opening their eyes of understanding to comprehend the impact of the Grace the redemptive work of Christ has on the believers.

Chapter one of the book subtitled, ‘The Dispensation and Grace’, explains the Seven Covenants and Seven Dispensations. Okehi deftly distinguishes between the difference between the old covenant of the law and the new covenant, also known as the dispensation of Grace. The author further shares what Grace does for the believer in Christ Jesus, noting that Grace supplies while law demands. He also corroborates the Holy Bible’s declaration that one can only be justified by faith rather than works.

In chapter two, subtitled, ‘Grace, Belief and Faith’, the author explains the relationship between the three in the life of a true Believer. While Grace is the undeserved favour of God through Christ, faith he noted, deals with the substance of things hoped for and therefore, is a positive response to blessings that God gives to his people by grace. Most importantly, this chapter also discusses risk-taking as the trademark of a believer’s faith.

The grace revolution being experienced in today’s church is examined in chapter five of the book. Here, Dr. Okehi reviews the period that began with Jesus Christ and, thereafter, handed to Apostle Paul. The author points out an irony, which is that while the gospel is gradually getting to the corners of the world, many followers of Christ are still not clear about what Grace does in their daily walk with Christ. He further delves deeper into how the ‘grace of God provides forgiveness for past, present, and future sins of a believer’. Clarification on how, by grace, our sins are washed away with the precious blood of Jesus Christ, is provided. “When Jesus died on the cross over two thousand years ago, all our sins were in the future”. That statement is backed up with the Scripture in Hebrews 10; 14, which says, ‘For by one offering, he hath perfected forever them that are sanctified’.

Under the subheading, ‘Freedom of Grace and Tithing’, still in chapter five, the author reviews the all-important issue that has stirred a major debate in the church today. Readers who have at one time, grappled with the nuances of law and grace, will find Okehi’s explanations to be particularly illuminating, especially his breakdown of points relating to the subject of Tithe. Okehi’s bold stance on tithing will undoubtedly resonate with non-tithers on the subject of ‘Freedom of Grace and Tithing’ which is documented in this chapter. In recent times, there have been heated debates among Christians across the globe on whether Tithing is still relevant in this dispensation. Here in Nigeria, many think the church leaders who support Tithing are not entirely truthful on the subject due to their personal gain. Those who are against it believe it is part of the law. The most popular book and verse, Malachi 3 v 10 often quoted, is referenced and explained in this chapter for proper guidance. The author boldly submits that “Tithing was part of the Old Testament, a law established for specific people, during a specific time, and for a specific purpose. It was never intended for the church under the New Covenant”. To buttress his position, he attaches a speech delivered by renowned Bible teacher Billy Graham Stanley on the subject of ‘Freedom of Grace and Tithing in Today’s Church’. That makes a most captivating read. The final chapter titled, ‘Grace and the Believers’ Rest’, has only one unique sub heading- ‘Living a Restful Life by Faith.’ It reveals how a “believer can enter into God’s rest, experiencing peace, confidence, and spiritual renewal’, in the midst of a turbulent world. At this point, the author declares that “This rest of God is the believer’s defense against external circumstances’, because according to him, once we believe in the finished work of Christ on the cross at Calvary, we come to the rest of God.”

After reading “Realities of God’s Grace to Man”, one cannot but agree with Dr Mike Okonkwo’s words in the Foreword; “I find this book timely and necessary, particularly in a world grappling with uncertainty. The chapters of this work provide clarity and balance, offering theological depth and practical insights. It is more than a doctrinal guide; it is a call to embrace the fullness of life in Christ, anchored in verses like Roman 6:14, which categorically declares our deliverance from stranglehold and oppression of sin, once we are in Christ: “For sin shall no longer be your master, because you are not under the law, but under grace.”

“Realities of God’s Grace to Man”, is timeous as Dr Dan Okehi has been able to make clarifications regarding misconceptions about the time of law, dispensation of Grace and how they impact the believer’s walk with God.

For believers yearning for a deeper, unburdened walk with God, ‘Realities of God’s Grace to Man’ is not just recommended, it’s essential reading.