‘CIIN advances members’ interests, promotes excellence’

By Amarachi Nwaorgu

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, said that it made significant strides in advancing the interests of members and promoting excellence in the insurance industry in 2024.

President of the CIIN, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, disclosed this at the 2024 annual general meeting of the Institute in Lagos.

According to Ilori, the Institute inducted 165 Associates and 18 fellows into the professional body in 2024.

Ilori said: “Over the past year, our dear institute has made significant strides in advancing the interests of our members and promoting excellence in the insurance industry. The Institute has successfully organized workshops, seminars, training programmes and professional examinations that have enhanced the skills and knowledge of our members. Through all the programmes, professionals have possessed in-depth knowledge of our products, regulations and upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency and ethics, while ensuring that clients’ interest are protected and confidentiality is maintained. The Institute’s monthly knowledge sharing webinar and many more are testaments of this.”

She added, “In Year 2024, CIIN inducted 165 Associates and 18 fellows into our esteemed professional body. The Institute continued to work with the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM) and the Lagos Business School (LBS) in training our members and insurance practitioners in the bid to update its delivery. The Institute partnered with AAjimatics Technologies on Cyber Attack training for practitioners and remained opened to similar arrangements.

“As part of the critical need to bridge the knowledge gap about insurance, the Institute supported insurance education in schools across Nigeria, including University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos Education Districts 3, 4 & 6. The State Chapters of the Institute continued to enjoy support to ensure that development is witnessed across the nation. Our advocacy efforts have also contributed to policy developments that benefitted the industry and the broader community”.