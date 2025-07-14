Buhari’s death a loss to Nigeria – Ortom

The immediate past governor of Benue, Chief Samuel Ortom, says the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari is a loss to the country.

Ortom stated this in his condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former president died on Sunday in a London hospital.

NAN further reports that Buhari was a military Head of State from 1984 to 1985 and later a democratically elected President between 2015 and 2023.

Ortom said that late Buhari occupied a chapter in Nigeria’s political history, owing to his service to the nation.

The former governor said that the deceased led Nigeria at a difficult time but contributed his quota to the country.

He further extended his heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family and prayed that God Almighty grants the former president eternal rest.