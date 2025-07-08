Breaking: FCT teachers suspend strike

… NUT directs members to resume work Wednesday

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has suspended the strike it embarked upon in March this year.

To this end, the union has directed all teachers in the FCT who have been on strike to resume work on Wednesday.

The suspension of the over three-month strike was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency state wing meeting of the union in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the communique, the suspension was “consequent upon the implementation of the new minimum wage and payment of five months arrears into the teachers’ accounts today, 8th July 2025.”

The NUT appealed to “all primary school teachers in FCT to, with effect from Wednesday, 9th July 2025 return to the classrooms and continue with their legitimate duties while the union intensifies more efforts to ensure the settlement of the remaining entitlements. ‘

It hinted that it would constitute a special committee to, within two weeks, harmonize all the outstanding arrears detailing the sourcing of funds for the permanent settlement of all the backlog.

“Following the ongoing Strike Action by the Primary School Teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the 24th of March 2025 and consequent upon the intervention of the Honourable Minister of FCT on Thursday 3rd July 2025, the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the Union held an emergency session on Friday 4th July, 2025 to deliberate on the offer made by the Honourable Minister end to review the strike action.

“The SWEC in- Session lamented the insensitivity and lack of commitment of the Primary School Education stakeholders in the FCT, but applauded the intervention of the Honourable Minister on the impasse through the Stakeholder meeting involving the Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Area Councils and ancillary matters, FCT Head of Service, FCT Permanent Secretary Treasury, Executives of the NUT and a host of others.

“The SWEC In Session noted that the Honourable Minister reiterated the payment of FCT primary school teachers salaries as the responsibility of the Area Councils but emphasised the inadequacy of their allocation to coter for the payment and therefore offered the following: 1) The release of the Area Councils six months 10% FCT accrued Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) amounting to N16 billion to augment for the payment of the new minimum wage for June and 60% of its nine months arrears

“Constitutions of a special committee to, within two weeks, harmonize all the outstanding arrears detailing the sourcing of funds for the permanent settlement of all the backlog.

“Having deliberated exhaustively on the aforementioned offers, including the positive disposition of the Honourable Minister for the taking over the payment of the primary school teachers emoluments by the FCTA, the SWEC-In-Session resolved to suspend the Strike action on the release of the N16 billion and its payment to the Teachers accounts.

“Consequent upon the implementation of the New Minimum Wage and payment of five months Arrears into the Teachers accounts today, 8th July 2025; the SWEC, hereby suspends the ongoing Strike action and appeals to all Primary School Teachers in FCT to, with effect from Wednesday, 9th July 2025 return to the classrooms and continue with their legitimate duties while the Union intensifies more efforts to ensure the settlement of the remaining entitlements, “it read.

The union thanked members, especially the primary school teachers, for their unwavering support, solidarity, cooperation and prayers while the strike lasted.

“Our special thanks go to the FCT royal fathers, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs and other well-meaning individuals who, in one way or the other intervened and stood by us during the strike,“ it further read.