Bitget trading competition feature $6m prize pool

Bitget, the world’s leading crypto exchange and Web3 company, has officially opened registration for KCGI 2025, the most anticipated trading competition of the year, featuring a massive 6 million USDT prize pool, brand-new segments, and early-bird rewards that make joining early a winning move.

According to Bitget CEO Gracy Chen, “From team battles to bot duels, KCGI 2025 isn’t just a tournament, it’s a spectacle. This year’s edition takes competition to the next level with enhanced challenge modes, region-based leaderboards, and incentives for everyone from strategic captains to high-velocity newcomers. Whether you’re a pro with a polished strategy or a rookie with something to prove, the game is on. There is a spot with your name on it. “Every year during KCGI we witness traders across the globe strategize, synchronize and innovate.

“There’s a lot of community and teamwork involved, KCGI is our way of showing gratitude to our top traders. That said, we’re excited to kick off this year’s competition with 6 million USDT up for grabs and a range of dynamic challenges ahead. We’re inviting our community to lead, win, and shape the future of trading.

“This year’s 6 million USDT promotion pool is packed with surprises. Top-performing participants may unlock VIP experiences with Bitget partners. Those partners include LALIGA matchday access, MotoGP circuit passes, and other premium rewards that go beyond the charts. It’s not just about who trades best. It’s also about who dares to play big, lead boldly, and win in style.

“KCGI 2025 introduces four high-stakes categories which include: Team Battle – Form alliances, build your squad, and rise through the ranks together; Copy Trading Showdown – Let your strategy do the talking, or ride with the best; Bot Trading Competition – Code it. Launch it. Dominate the charts; On-chain Arena – The ultimate test of decentralized skill and chain-savvy moves.

“Early registrants unlock exclusive perks like trading bonuses, entry into mystery prize draws, and first dibs on team captaincy slots. Participants from over 100 countries are expected to join. Thus, it has not only become the largest KCGI yet but also the most global, collaborative, and competitive.

“The official Team Battle segment begins July 24, but the smart money moves early. Traders who register now not only secure their seat, but they also set the tone for the event. Get in early. Build your team. Shape the leaderboard. KCGI 2025: This isn’t just trading, it’s a full-on battle with rewards.” She said