Basketball: D’Tigress secure historic win over China

Nigeria’s junior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, began their 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup campaign with a 93-88 victory over China in Czechia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team came from behind after a first-quarter deficit to secure a hard-fought win in the remaining quarters.

In a thrilling encounter, D’Tigress defied pre-tournament expectations, achieving a well-deserved victory despite being widely regarded as underdogs.

China started strong, winning the first quarter 24-16, putting Nigeria on the back foot early in the game.

Nigeria responded in the second quarter, outscoring China 22-20 and narrowing the deficit heading into halftime.

The third quarter was decisive, with Nigeria taking control through a 23-16 performance that shifted momentum in their favour.

In a tense final quarter, Nigeria sealed the win with a 32-28 flourish, marking their first ever FIBA World Cup victory.

One standout player went 8-for-8 from the field, finishing with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in her national debut.

The triumph stirred memories of the senior D’Tigress team’s historic showing at Paris 2024, where they won two Olympic games.

That performance also saw them become the first African team to reach the Quarter-Finals of the Olympic Games.

Nigeria now aim to build on this momentum when they face Canada on Sunday in their next Group B fixture. (NAN)